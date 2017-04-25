WWE Updates: Payback 2017 to Carry Rivalries From WrestleMania; Network to Bring Back Inter-Gender Matches?

World Wrestling Entertainment finished off WrestleMania 33 with several big moments such as the Undertaker's retirement and John Cena's engagement. However, it also left several rematches and rivalries to be continued.

Facebook/WWENetworkePPVPromo banner for WWE Payback 2017.

These rivalries may resume in WWE's upcoming weekly shows, but an upcoming Raw event, Payback, will take place on April 30, and it is speculated to carry several of them from WrestleMania 33.

One of these is the seven-month feud between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt. Their WrestleMania match was a disappointment for some fans, so most are now hoping that their Payback match will bring this rivalry to a satisfying end.

Meanwhile, the Raw tag team division features a championship match between The Hardy Boyz versus the team of Sheamus and Cesaro. Now, this could be an exciting match for fans who are waiting for more action from the Hardy Boyz, who just recently made their return during WrestleMania 33.

Another rematch from WrestleMania is Neville versus Austin Aries in a fight for the Cruiserweight championship.

In WrestleMania, Seth Rollins had a non-sanctioned match against Triple H which the former won. However, for the upcoming event, he will be up against Triple H's enforcer, Samoa Joe, who is very eager and ready to fight.



Other than that, speculations also suggest a potential Dean Ambrose vs The Miz Payback match for the Intercontinental championship.

Fans are also speculating that the WWE Network might bring back inter-gender fights. This is partly due to the ongoing beef between Becky Lynch and James Ellsworth.

A Twitter fan created a graphic art featuring Lynch and Ellsworth's match, and Smackdown creative Brian G. James responded that he would be happy to watch such a fight.

WWE usually stays away from inter-gender fights due to their PG rating, though female wrestlers slap males from time to time and males are rarely seen to respond violently or physically.

Meanwhile, WWE Payback 2017 will be streamed live on the WWE Network from San Diego, California, on April 30, 8 p.m. EDT.