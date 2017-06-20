WWE's Brock Lesnar Upcoming Schedule: 'Beast Incarnate' to Appear on 'Monday Night Raw,' 'Great Balls of Fire' in Coming Weeks

The new WWE schedule reveals that Brock Lesnar will be back in the ring soon. For two months, the renowned fighter has stayed away from the spotlight. After surprising everyone when he appeared on the past week's Monday Night Raw" and engaged in a huge spat with Samoa Joe, the WWE Universal Champion took a break again this week.

Wikimedia Commons/Megan Elice MeadowsBrock Lesnar, as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, at a WWE Raw event on September 15, 2014.

Lesnar's absence this week has led to speculations that the fighter might be lying low once again. However, the new WWE schedule says otherwise. In fact, the "Beast Incarnate" is scheduled to grace "Monday Night Raw" starting next week as he heads towards the "Great Balls of Fire" event, which is slated for July.

Following the explosive brawl he had with Joe last week, WWE fans believe that the stint must have marked his big return to TV. The said brawl became such a hit that a YouTube video of it already has more than six million views as of this writing.

According to reports, Lesnar is scheduled to be part of the post-Summerslam edition of Raw in August. That means fans will still get to see more of him even after the "Great Balls of Fire" in July. Lesnar's list of upcoming appearances for the rest of this month until July include Raw in Los Angeles on June 26, Raw in Phoenix on July 3, the WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view on July 9 and Raw in Houston on July 10.

There are speculations that WWE's decision to continue his brawl with Joe will largely depend on what will happen on Raw following the pay-per-view. Considering the poor ratings that Raw has been getting the past few months, it sounds pretty rational if the WWE champion graced the show with his presence in the coming weeks. While Lesnar has often been criticized for not appearing on television as much as he could, fans hope that his schedules in the coming months will mean a significant change in the frequency of his TV appearances.