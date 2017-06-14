'Wynona Earp' Season 2 Spoilers: Reasons to Watch the Supernatural Show

Syfy's underrated series "Wynonna Earp" recently returned for its second season. The series is one of the little-known gems that are currently on TV and it's a must-watch.

Syfy Melani Scrofano as Wynona Earp.

It has a "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" ring to it

Sarah Michelle Gellar's character, Buffy Summers, was the catalyst for strong female characters on TV. "Wynonna Earp" is right up the same alley as "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" in that it has a strong female lead and the show has a supernatural theme.

The show will also resonate with fans of "Supernatural." Wynonna Earp, played by Melanie Scrofano, has a rough childhood. She saw her sister be dragged away and killed demons, and she also accidentally shot his father. When she turned 27, she realized that she bore the family curse.

More girl power

Wynonna is not the only strong female figure on the show. Her sister, Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) is the brains of the operation. Her intelligence and thoughtfulness perfectly blend with Wynonna's hotheaded personality.

Officer Nicole Haught (Katherine Barrell) helps out with Wynonna's missions. She's the loyal and brave soldier-at-arms that help protect the town from demons.

Who is Wynonna Earp?

Wynonna is the heir of Wyatt Earp, a gunslinger who caused the curse that now haunts the family. When Wyatt died, the 77 outlaws he killed came back from the dead as demons and it would be up to his descendants to defeat them, starting the year they turn 27. If the current heir dies before eliminating all 77 Revenants in Ghost River Triangle, the cycle resets once the next heir turns 27. Wynonna now has that responsibility.

"Wayhaught"

The show's most obsessed-over couple is Waverly and Nicole. The "Wayhaught" ship was one of the lighter, more adorable subplots all throughout "Wynonna Earp" season 1. However, it might change a bit in "Wynona Earp" season 2.

In the season 2 premiere, Waverly is being possessed by a demon and she might not be completely aware of this fact.

"That's really going to be part of the danger, the wrestling for control going forward. But how much she realizes is happening is deliberately obtuse," showrunner Emily Andras told Entertainment Weekly.

What's in store in "Wynonna Earp" season 2?

"The stakes are higher than ever, because we really examine the nature of family," Andras told Variety. "Can you ever be a good person if you're someone who is forced to make life-and-death decisions? At the same time, there is a lot of fun. These people really like each other. They make time for that."

"Wynonna Earp" season 2 airs every Friday on Syfy.