'Wynonna Earp' Renewed for Season 3, According to Cast and Crew at SDCC 2017

Facebook/wyonnaearp "Wynonna Earp" renewed for another season

The current generation of TV series has fans clamoring for more of the supernatural. There are communities specifically looking for shows that exemplify the genre, and it only serves to prove that there is a lot about the supernatural world that creators and producers can work with. "Wynonna Earp" is one of the series that caught the fans' attention, and many were afraid that such a good TV series could be canceled. However, recent reports reveal that there is nothing to worry about.

"Fans have been passionately embracing Wyonna Earp since its debut," shared IDW Entertainment president David Ozer. "SyFy recognized that passion and when coupled with superior writing, acting, directing and production values, saw that Wyonna Earp was more than just a distinctly unique television series. We're thrilled to continue our partnership with SyFy and look forward to another fun season of incredible entertainment with the cast and crew of Wyonna Earp."

The news came during this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) and the panel featured Tim Rozon who plays Doc Holliday, Shamier Anderson as Dolls, Dominique Provost-Chalkley as Waverly, Katherine Barrell as Nicole, Varun Saranga as Jeremy, Tamara Duarte as Rosita, and creator Emily Andras along with comic creator/writer Beau Smith. Considering the mysteries of the first season, the cast and crew remained notably tight-lipped about Wynonna's sister, Waverly.

Furthermore, the producers of "Wynonna Earp" emphasized that they were thrilled about the reception for the series, given that it is mostly a female-led action series, which is something that TV does not normally see. There is a lot to expect from "Wynonna Earp" season 3, especially since the series' heroine is pregnant. That is something Andras specifically relates to and she was exceptionally thrilled that she can identify with the first pregnant superhero TV will see. As to how this will affect "Wynonna Earp" season 3, fans will have to wait until 2018.