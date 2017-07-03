'Wynonna Earp' Season 2 Spoilers: How Will the Team Exorcise Wynonna's Demon?

In an all-new episode of the western-themed supernatural horror series "Wynonna Earp" season 2, the battle for Waverly's (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) soul will continue. Meanwhile, the titular character, who is now possessed by a demon, will be forever changed by the occurrence.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Emily Andrakas revealed a few details about the upcoming episode, titled "Let's Pretend We're Strangers," and most especially on Wynonna's (Melanie Scrofano) fate. When asked about how everyone will react to going up against the protagonist, Andrakas shared that one concern about the possession is the demon's ability to mimic Wynonna.

"Is it going to be out in the open with all demon-dom, or is going to imitate Wynonna and try to get what it wants, even if that means killing people or harming people we know?" Andrakas revealed. "That's the danger," she added.

Although the demon can imitate humans, the promo for the next installment suggests that it does not intend to hide behind Wynonna's character. As revealed in the trailer of the episode, everything about the lead screams demon, the dilated pupils, and not to mention her blending a rat in what seems to be a health drink. So, the team's discovery of Wynonna's possession might not come as a surprise.

"I know what you are, demon," Xavier Dolls (Shamier Anderson) confronts Waverly.

"It jumped into Wynonna last night," Waverly retorts.

In the same interview, Andrakas teased that if the team does find out about the possession, their next concern would be dispelling the evil out of the titular character. The questions is: How?

The showrunner described the current installment of the series as a "blistering season." According to the showrunner, events progress in a rather fast pace, and along the way, many surprises await viewers.

The current season of "Wynonna Earp" comes with 12 episodes, which is an episode less than its preceding season.

"Wynonna Earp" season 2 episode 5, titled "Let's Pretend We're Strangers," airs on Friday, July 7, at 10 p.m. EDT. on Syfy.