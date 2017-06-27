'Wynonna Earp' Season 2 Spoilers: How Will Wynonna React to Waverly's Present Dilemma?

In "Wynonna Earp" season 2 episode 3, viewers once again saw Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) being possessed by the demon. And confirming what showrunner Emily Andras teased before, it appeared Waverly had no idea she was being possessed. What fans are now asking is how much of Waverly's romantic interaction with Officer Nicole Haught (Katherine Barrell) is real.

Syfy"Wynonna Earp" season 2.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Andras clarified that it's very clear when Waverly is in control and when the demon is in control.

"It's very clear when the demon is in control versus when Waverly is the Waverly we know and love. I don't want there to be any kind of gray area," Andras said. She added that she didn't want to tamper with Nicole and Waverly's relationship. Nevertheless, Andras said Waverly's possession still possesses a threat to her and everyone around her.

"It's pretty much a stone-cold possession, and the problem with possession is, the longer it goes on, the weaker the mortal becomes," Andras explained.

Wayhaught will achieve an important milestone in "Wynonna Earp" season 2. Aside from the possession, Waverly is also investigating whether she's truly an Earp or not. The only person Waverly trusted with this information is Nicole. In return, Nicole wants nothing but to support Waverly and make her happy.

Waverly is still hiding this, as well as the fact that she's having a demon problem, from Wynonna. In an interview with Collider, actress Melanie Scrofano said Wynonna will be oblivious to that fact, but only for good reason.

"People joke about oblivious Wynonna, with the whole Waverly-Nicole thing, but I think she's oblivious when she needs to be," Scrofano said, adding that she was oblivious to Nicole and Waverly's relationship because she needed to focus on fighting demons. As for Waverly's present dilemma about being an Earp or not, Wynonna is being "willful oblivious" because she "believes that she needs to believe, in order to keep moving forward."