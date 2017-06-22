'Wynonna Earp' Season 2 Spoilers: Is Waverly an Earp?; Characters Go Through an Identity Crisis

Melanie Scrofano returns as the titular character in "Wynonna Earp" season 2, this time battling meaner demons and even bigger threats. As showrunner Emily Andras puts it, the sophomore outing will be "bigger, badder, better."

SyfyWynonna and Waverly in "Wynonna Earp."

In "Wynonna Earp" season 1, Wynonna's journey was all about her trying to get used to her new responsibilities as an Earp heir. In season 2, she may come to realize that the job isn't exactly what she expected.

"Season 2 is accepting the fact that she's good at her job, but the job may not be exactly what she thought it was," Andras told Entertainment Weekly. "So it's about her trying to keep this dysfunctional family together as they really work on becoming a team. And as always, one of the big themes of the show is 'How Heroes Write History' and how good and evil are subjective."

Wynonna is going to face a more personal threat this season. While she's been hunting down demons since season 1, the heroine will be faced with a far greater dilemma: A demon possesses her younger sister Waverly.

Whatever it is that's latching on Waverly will be a tough opponent for Wynonna as it might be an alpha demon. "It's definitely a threat. How powerful is it? It's hard to say, but it's definitely an alpha. It's a predator," Andras said.

Waverly may or may not be aware that she's being possessed, and that's going to be part of the danger as the show moves forever. However, she's also on her own journey of self-discovery this season as she tries to confirm whether or not she truly is an Earp.

Andras told Variety that a lot of the characters will undergo an identity crisis and they will be thrust into "situations where they don't feel like they're making their own decisions."

Will they survive through it all? Catch "Wynonna Earp" season 2 every Friday on Syfy.