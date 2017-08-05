'Wynonna Earp' Season 2 Spoilers: Is Wynonna Carrying a Half-Revenant Baby?

Syfy's "Wynonna Earp" has been renewed for a third season, which is set to hit television in 2018. Meanwhile, more interesting plot twists are unfolding in "Wynonna Earp" season 2.

"We are so excited have this strong, female-led, witty action series return for another season and deliver something special to our passionate fans around the world," showrunner Emily Andras said, Variety reported.

The show, which centers on a female heroine that rids a small town called Purgatory of the demons that haunt it, is enjoying a solid following and many are viewing it as this generation's "Buffy The Vampire Slayer".

One of the biggest plot twists in "Wynonna Earp" season 2 was Wynonna's surprise pregnancy. Actress Melanie Scrofano is pregnant in real-life, and thus, her pregnancy was incorporated into the plot for the second season.

Now fans are asking: is Wynonna carrying a half-revenant baby?

"She most definitely maybe kind of could be? We really don't know, and it feels like Wynonna is less interested in finding out until she has to," Andras told EW. Wynonna is also not interested in taking a DNA test for now since she'll be focusing on her duties as an Earp heir instead of finding out her baby's lineage.

Andras added, "What's important to [Wynonna] is that she's going through all of this with the best person she knows: her sister, Waverly."

Another big thing happening on the show this season is Wynonna's sister, Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley), discovering that she really isn't an Earp. Plus, she also appears to be possessed by a demon.

Despite everything that's going on in their lives, Waverly's relationship with Nicole Haught (Katherine Barrell) is leveling up.

Their relationship in "Wynonna Earp" season 2 will be more settled and more established, but they will still face a lot of challenges. Provost-Chalkley told Buddy TV that viewers will see different sides to the characters and relationships will be explored more deeply.