'Wynonna Earp' Season 2 Spoilers: On Plot Plans and Episode 2

Tasked to take out the returning souls of criminals that were once taken down by her great-grandfather, Wynonna Earp (Melanie Scrofano) returns to the screen with a gun-brandishing vengeance. With the rumored twists of "Wynonna Earp" season 2, it looks like the title's heroine will have a hard time keeping herself from doing anything other than her demon protector duties.

Considering the things that Wynonna had to go through during the first season, fans were slightly concerned about how she was going to live long enough to still be the heroine that they fell in love with. As it turns out, showrunner Emily Andras has a lot of things in store for "Wynonna Earp" season 2. For one thing, there is the fact that Wynonna had to shoot and kill Willa at the end of the first season.

"In some ways, the last episode last year and the first episode this year feel almost like a two-parter. And then after, episode 2 feels like the first episode of season 2, which I like. It's just good, too, to start with that energy and that action," Andra told Entertainment Weekly. "The prospect of just starting with that grief didn't seem very sexy or fun to me, unfortunately. At the same time, Wynonna's still going to have to process those emotions and that guilt."

Given the fact that Wynonna's responsibility to be a demon hunter just got more complicated at the end of the first season where the revenants were scattered and other supernatural beings entered where they are not supposed to be, "Wynonna Earp" season 2 will feature a story about what it means to be mature. Especially for the series title's heroine, she will have to learn that there are rules that she can't break.

"Wynonna Earp" season 2 episode 2 titled "Shed Your Skin" will feature the demon hunter and her interaction with Agent Lucado (Kate Drummond) with the usual snark and the occasional spider creatures. The episode will air tonight, June 16, at 10 p.m. EDT on Syfy.