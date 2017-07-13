'Wynonna Earp' Season 2 Spoilers: Purgatory Residents in Danger of Permanent Sleep

Facebook/wynonnaearp 'Wynonna Earp' season 2 airs Fridays at 10/9c on Syfy.

The upcoming episode of "Wynonna Earp" season 2 will see the titular heroine attempting to save her whole town.

The synopsis of the next episode, which is titled "Whiskey Lullaby," states that Purgatory's residents will be the victims of a permanent nap if Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) does not make everything right in time. The fate of her town hangs in the balance and she is the only one who can save them all.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released, and it showed there are evil forces lurking and plotting against the entire town. It also looks like they will stop at nothing to get what they need to accomplish their evil plan. They are searching for a seal, but the town will suffer from a permanent sleep should it ever get broken. A ghost town Purgatory is briefly glimpsed, which may mean that Wynonna was not able to stop the villains in time. However, it is clear that she is ready for a confrontation.

Meanwhile, here is a brief recap of the previous episode titled "Let's Pretend We're Strangers."

The demon that inhabited Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) finally left her, but it went into her sister, Wynonna. The possessed Wynonna initially seemed to fool the others, but Waverly, Dolls (Shamier Anderson) and Doc (Tim Rozon) eventually noticed that all was not well with her.

They attempted to get the demon named Mictian out of Wynonna, but it became clear that it was not going to be as easy as they anticipated. Waverly managed to convince the demon to go back in her instead. She ultimately vomited him out, though, and Wynonna once again saved the day.

However, the episode ended with surprising news. The demon apparently revealed to Waverly that he was not alone while inside Wynonna, which means the latter is pregnant.

