'Wynonna Earp' Season 2 Spoilers: Why the Titular Character Appears Less in the Final Episodes

The lastest episode of "Wynonna Earp" season 2 introduced a world without its titular character in it. What does this mean for Wynonna? And how will the world fare without her?

"Wynonna Earp" season 2 airs Fridays at 10/9c on Syfy.

A revealed in the synopsis of episode 12 of the supernatural drama, Wynonna has to defeat the Widows soon. For reasons yet unknown, she has to do so before she runs out of time.

In the trailer for the upcoming episode, titled "I Hope You Dance," Greta (Rachael Ancheril) is back with more mischiefs. With the help of Bobo (Michael Eklund), they go deep into an abandoned mine shaft. Although their purpose seems unclear, the witch appears to have sought Bobo's helps to protect someone beneath those mines. Could it be the only person who knows that Wynonna is missing? Only time will tell.

The decision to remove Wynonna from the last episodes of the show appears to be a rather odd choice at this point in the season, but executive producer Emily Andras revealed that they did it for Melanie Scrofano.

The actress, who is just as pregnant as her on-screen counterpart, was days away from her due date when they filmed for the episodes. And in case she went into early labor, the team found a way for her to appear less in the remaining episodes.

"We can always break our own rules if we can justify it [in-story]." He continued, "So with our alternate universe, because it was our second-to-last episode, we definitely felt like we needed to keep certain elements of the plot moving forward, right? We needed the third seal to break, we needed the Widows to still be on their journey and on their mission."

