'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' News, Release Date: Kota Eberhardt Tapped to Play Luna

Sophie Turner as Jean Grey in "X-Men: Apocalypse."

Although the principal photography for "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" already started in June, 20th Century Fox still continues to add members to the cast of the next "X-Men" film. New reports suggest that budding star Kota Eberhardt and "Jason Bourne" star Scott Shepherd are two of the newest additions to the "Dark Phoenix" cast.

According to reports, model-turned-actress Eberhardt will join the upcoming movie to play "Luna." The name is reportedly just a code name, though, and speculations point out that she might be Hellfire Club member Selene, or Layla Miller. The description released for the character states that Luna is beautiful but intense and is someone who has "a commanding presence." The newcomer first appeared in the movies in 2016 when she joined the cast of "The Persian Connection."

Meanwhile, Shepherd, who previously appeared in Steven Spielberg's "Bridge of Spies" and "Jason Bourne" and is best known for his supporting role in HBO's "The Young Pope," has been tapped to play the role of Jean Grey's father. There are speculations that the actor will appear only in flashback sequences, alongside "The Originals" star Summer Fontana who plays the young Jean Grey. In the original "X-Men" comics, his character served at Bard College as a history professor.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that "Days of Future Past" characters Toad and Ink will be appearing yet again in "X-Men: Dark Phoenix," seemingly confirming rumors that Magneto will finally establish the Brotherhood of Mutants in ther upcoming film. Toad and Ink will be played by Evan Jonigkeit and Gregg Lower, respectively, and are among the mutant GI's in Saigon.

Written and directed by "X-Men: The Last Stand" writer Simon Kinberg, "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" will be set in the early '90s, around 10 years after the "X-Men: Apocalypse." The film will follow Jean as she struggles to control the Phoenix Force. The film hits theaters on Nov. 2, 2018.