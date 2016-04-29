'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' Release Date News: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Hangs Out with the Cast

The set of "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" was visited by a "real-life" superhero when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dropped by to bond with the cast members.

On Sunday, actor James McAvoy shared a photo on Instagram showing some of the cast of the upcoming "X-Men" movie installment while having their break with the prime minister. The photo comes with a caption that reads: "Just met 'the dude'. thank you Canada for such a progressive, impressive and somewhat suggestive real life superhero. #justintrudeau #xmen #somanyopenmouths #priministerinatshirt"

Just met "the dude".thank you Canada for such a progressive,impressive and somewhat suggestive real life superhero. #justintrudeau #xmen #somanyopenmouths #priministerinatshirt A post shared by James Mcavoy (@jamesmcavoyrealdeal) on Jun 24, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

The people in the photo that was shared by the actor who portrays the role of Professor X in the film include Sophie Turner who portrays the role of Jean Grey, Tye Sheridan as Cyclops, Kodi Smit-McPhee as the Nightcrawler, Alexandra Shipp as Storm, as well as the film's writer-director Simon Kinberg, film producer Hutch Parker, and McAvoy's girlfriend Lisa Liberati.

Aside from the characters mentioned, reports claim that the upcoming film will finally bring the singing mutant named Dazzler on the big screen.

While the production remains mum about who will portray the role of Dazzler in the upcoming film, Turner previously posted a photo on her Instagram featuring her character Jean Grey and Sheridan's Cyclops while shopping for a musical record.

#FlashbackFriday to that time Cyclops and I went shopping at the mall and found our favorite singer’s album (pre 1989, of course). A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Apr 29, 2016 at 1:48am PDT

Fans were quick to notice that the "Game of Thrones" star tagged country-pop singer Taylor Swift in her post, which was speculated to be a hint regarding the "Bad Blood" singer's possible involvement in the film.

This will not be Swift's first time to act on the big screen if she will be confirmed to play the role of Dazzler in the movie. Back in 2010, the singer was part of the cast of the rom-com hit "Valentine's Day." She also starred opposite Jeff Bridges in the movie "The Giver."

20th Century Fox will release "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" in theaters on Nov. 2, 2018.