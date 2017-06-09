X-Men Gambit Spin-Off Release Date News: Producers Still Have the 'Passionate Interest' to Make the Film

Movie producers for X-Men films reportedly still have the "passionate interest" to create a Gambit-focused spin-off.

REUTERS/Adrees LatifA customer holds a copy of Astonishing X-Men #51 while standing in line to purchase the comic book at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012.

In the comics, Gambit is the mutant who has the power to convert energy from inanimate objects and make explosives out of them. The character has also been introduced on other media platforms before through appearances on animated TV series and other X-Men films.

It has been several years now since the Gambit spin-off movie was announced. However, as time went by, fewer updates about the project came out, making some fans worry that it might not actually make it to theaters.

Luckily, in a recent Screen Rant interview with X-Men film writer Hutch Parker, he spilled that the producer has not lost the vision to make a standalone movie for Gambit.

In the conversation, the news outlet pointed out that the X-Men movie universe will have three movies slated for 2018 that are somewhat separate franchises from one another. Parker was then asked whether Gambit will have the same big screen fate.

Parker said, "It is [still part of the plan]. I don't have any news on that but there's still a desire and a passionate interest to see that movie made."

On the other hand, Doug Liman, who was supposed to helm the Gambit spin-off, has also recently provided his insight on why he left the movie project. It can be recalled that when the film was first announced years ago, Liman was enlisted to direct it, until he exited to do "Justice League Dark."

For his part, Liman explained to IGN, "You know, it's a crowded field of superhero films so the challenge for Gambit or any of those other movies is finding its unique space and its unique take."

Meanwhile, Liman also remains positive that the Gambit film will still make it to the big screen under the supervision of its producer Simon Kinberg.

Back in 2016, X-Men movie producer Lauren Shuler Donner confirmed that actor Channing Tatum was chosen to portray the Gambit role. She cited several similarities between Tatum and Gambit, such as coming from the South, and both being "rogue" and "rascal."

Unfortunately, the Gambit spin-off is yet to have its production and premiere schedule.