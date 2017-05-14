'X-Men' Spin-Off Cast News: Maisie Williams Confirmed to Play as Wolfsbane

It has been recently confirmed that "Game of Thrones" star Maisie Williams will join the world of "X-Men" as Wolfsbane.

REUTERS/Lucas JacksonMaisie Williams arrives at the season 4 premiere of the HBO series 'Game of Thrones' in New York, March 18, 2014.

Williams has been the top choice of Josh Boone to play the part. Boone will co-write and direct "The New Mutants," the next anticipated "X-Men" spin-off film.

As Empire pointed out, Boone had always wanted to give the Wolfsbane role to Williams since he was enlisted as helmer of the film. However, like any film project, it still needed a green light from the movie's production studio, which is Fox in this case.

Williams' character, Wolfsbane, aka Rahne Sinclair, is a teen from Scotland who will be transferred to Xavier's School For Gifted Youngsters. She will be one of the troubled teens torn between the life they grew up having and the threats they are getting for the skills they have as mutants. Rahne will struggle in living the life as Wolfsbane while having a set of religious beliefs.

Interestingly, Williams is joining her best friend and on-screen sister, Sophie Turner, in the franchise. The latter made her "X-Men" debut as Jean Grey, another mutant who possesses powers of telekinesis and telepathy, in the 2016 installment "X-Men Apocalypse."

William's inclusion in the upcoming "X-Men" spin-off film had already been rumored back in 2016. Weeks after the speculations spilled, the "iBoy" actress commented on the then unconfirmed reports saying (via Entertainment Weekly), "I can't say much about it at all, but I would absolutely love to be a part of it, [and] to be a part of the Marvel family. 'New Mutants' looks absolutely incredible and I've always loved the idea of spin-offs and [director] Joshua Boone is incredibly talented."

Alongside Williams, "The Witch" actress Anya-Taylor Joy has also been consistently linked to playing a part in "The New Mutants" movie. And just like Williams, her involvement in the movie as Magik, aka Illya Rasputin, has also been confirmed. Magik's powers include teleportation and the knowledge of sorcery.

Empire has also added that filming is most likely going to start in summer.

"X-Men: The New Mutants" is now slated for release on April 13, 2018.