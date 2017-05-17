'X-Men' spin-off TV series news: 'The Gifted' trailer racks up 31 million views

Just two days of being posted online, the first official trailer of the upcoming "X-Men" spin-off series manages to get over 31 million views on different social media sites.

Facebook/TheGiftedonFOXFox's new show titled "The Gifted" looks promising.

The trailer opens with the character named Lauren (Natalie Alyn Lind), who is seen explaining her special powers to her younger brother Andy (Percy Hynes White). She tells him that she can push both air and water together, among other things. She also promises she will teach him some of her powers soon.

The sneak peek that reportedly reached more than 31 million views online shows Andy being bullied by several students in school. When he cannot take the abuse anymore, he is seen exhibiting a different kind of power that could destroy everything within his reach.

The trailer also shows that Lauren and Andy's parents, Reed (Stephen Moyer) and Caitlin (Amy Acker), will do everything they can to protect their kids, especially from those who are trying to capture those who possess special powers like them.

Other characters include the rebel mutant named Marcos/Eclipse (Sean Teale), a lively but sarcastic mutant with teleportation powers named Clarice Fong/Blink (Jamie Chung), a loyal mutant who can control magnetism named Lorna Dane/Polaris (Emma Dumont), and the leader of the underground community John Proudstar/Thunderbird (Blair Redford).

Series creator Matt Nix talked about what to expect from the upcoming series during an interview with CNET in January. "One of the things that's come out [publicly] is the idea of a family that discovers their kids are mutants and has to go on the run. The movies and the comics have generally started with the X-Men and encountered the world outside from the perspective of the X-Men."

Fox has yet to announce the official release date of "The Gifted" in the coming days.