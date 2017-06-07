'X-Men: The New Mutants' Cast News: Newcomer Blu Hunt Tapped to Play Moonstar

After conducting an international search, the last "New Mutant" cast member has been found.

(Photo: Facebook/xmenmovies)A promotional photo of the "X-Men" movies.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actress Blu Hunt, a relative newcomer, has secured the lead role of Danielle Moonstar, the Native American telepath in Josh Boone's upcoming "X-Men" spinoff film "New Mutants." Hunt is best known for appearing in several episodes of The CW's "The Originals."

Hunt will be joining the confirmed cast list so far for the "New Mutants" movie, which includes Anya Taylor-Joy of "Split," Maisie Williams of "Game of Thrones," Charlie Heaton of "Stranger Things," and Henry Zaga of "13 Reasons Why." Rosario Dawson is also reportedly in negotiations for a role in the film.

Taylor-Joy will play the role of Illyana Rasputin — codenamed Magik — a girl who knows sorcery and has the ability to use teleportation discs for travel. Williams will portray Rahne Sinclair — also known as Wolfsbane — a Scottish girl with the power to transform into a wolf. Heaton will play Cannonball, a mutant who can propel himself into the air and is invulnerable while in flight. Zaga is Sunspot, a self-styled ladies' man from Brazil.

Hunt's character, Moonstar, is a Native American who has the power to create illusions which she draws from the fears and desires of another person's mind. And with reports that the movie's plot will be drawing largely from the "Demon Bear" storyline, Moonstar will also be a central character in the film, which is why casting the right character for the role was reportedly very challenging.

Casting searches for the right actress to play Moonstar were conducted in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and many other countries before Hunt, who is part Native American, was determined to be right for the role.

"New Mutants" is being produced by Simon Kinberg and Karen Rosenfelt, with Boone helming the movie from a script he had co-written with Knate Lee. The film is currently in pre-production and is scheduled to hit theaters on April 13, 2018.