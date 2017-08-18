Xbox Adds 'Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance' in Xbox One Backwards Compatibility Library

Facebook/Metal-Gear-Rising-Revengeance Two new titles have been added to the list Xbox One's backwards compatible games.

"Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance," PlatinumGames' action-packed spinoff of the "Metal Gear" series, has been added to the growing list of Xbox 360 games that can be played on Xbox One.

GameSpot reported that Microsoft has once again expanded its Xbox One's backwards compatibility library by adding two more titles. "Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance" was initially released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2013 and was soon followed by versions for Microsoft Windows and OS X in 2014. Set after the events of "Metal Gear Solid 4," the spinoff followed the adventures of Raiden, who has turned into a cyborg. The action hack and slash video game is considered one of the most popular titles under PlatinumGames.

According to a review by Eurogamer, "Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance" is brilliant even though gamers have encountered camera issues while playing. Its superb adapting of some "Metal Gear" characteristics took it several steps ahead of its competitors.

"This is simply the ultimate one-man show, worth its ticket price many times over, an experience that improves exponentially as it gets faster and as you get better. Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance is a thrilling and almost flawless fighting game," the review read.

Meanwhile, Frontier Developments' construction simulator and a puzzle video game, "ScreamRide," is another title that is now backwards compatible. The "spiritual successor" to "Roller Coaster Tycoon" was first released simultaneously for the Xbox One and Xbox 360 in 2015. Those with digital copies may find the game in their "Ready to Download" list. Players who would like to purchase it may go to the Xbox store.

Last week, more titles were added to Xbox One's backwards compatibility library. WB Games Montréal's 2013 action-adventure video game, "Batman: Arkham Origins," was included, as well as Sega AM2's 3D fighting video game, "Fighting Vipers," and Pipeworks Software's fighting game, "Deadliest Warrior: The Game." Disney's "Bolt" was also part of the list.