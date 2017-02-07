Xbox Backward Compatibility News: Three New Games and 'Games with Gold' Titles Revealed for Feb. 2017

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Microsoft's Xbox One Backward Compatibility Program had a good start in 2017 with over 19 new titles added to its catalog just last month, plus three new ones added this month, available since Feb. 1.

Flying Wild HogA screenshot of "JUJU," one of the three new games added to the Xbox One Backward Compatibility Program this month.

The three new games added this February are "JUJU," an adventure game that has a concept similar to "Super Mario Bros.," only that gamers have to play as a panda named Juju; "Mad Tracks," a mini car-racing game; and "Stuntman: Ignition," a role-playing game wherein players can take on the role of a stuntman who is trying his luck out in Hollywood.

The addition was announced by Xbox One's Major Nelson (Larry Hryb), who tweeted to confirm the three new games for the catalog.

Stuntman: Ignition, Mad Tracks and JUJU are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/E5EUHDOiGc — Twitter/majornelson

The newly added games, however, were not as popular as "Tekken 6" and "Battlefield 3," which were both added to the program in January.

Meanwhile, fans are still hopeful that the Xbox One Backward Compatibility Program will finally add "Call of Duty: Black Ops 2" within the month - with some fans speculating that a slew of new games might be added within the week.

Microsoft's Xbox One Backward Compatibility Program did not also disappoint fans last year as it has also added "The Elder Scrolls IV" and "Mass Effect Trilogy" in its catalog.

So far, the program had been successful, with Microsoft seeing an increase in engagement compared to 2015 statistics. "With new titles for Windows 10 and growth in Windows 10 devices, gamers played more than 2.5 billion hours just in November 2016, which is a 127 percent increase compared to November 2015," the company said through a blog post on its site.

In other news, Games with Gold February 2017 titles are now downloadable through Xbox One and Xbox 360. The lineup includes "Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime," "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed," "Monkey Island 2: Special Edition," and "Project Cars Digital Edition." Players need to check the Xbox library to catch all these titles as some of them will disappear after the middle of February.