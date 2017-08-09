Xbox Deals With Gold: 'Grand Theft Auto V,' Other Rockstar Games on Sale This Week

"Grand Theft Auto V" is one of several Rockstar titles on sale for this week's Xbox Deals with Gold, with offers good until they expire on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Other popular titles are available for as much as 80 percent off for Xbox Live Gold subscribers.

Xbox One games are on discount this week, starting from "Hitman - The Complete First Season" which takes a 60 percent discount to just $24, as listed on the latest Xbox Deals With Gold update by Microsoft Director of Programming for Xbox Live's Larry "Major Nelson" Hyrb.

Highly acclaimed open world title "Grand Theft Auto V" leads off the list of Rockstar games on sale, down to just $30 after a half-price discount for the Xbox One. Its Xbox 360 version drops down to $20 as well. Meanwhile, "Grand Theft Auto IV" comes cheap for the Xbox 360, at just $8 after a 60 percent price cut.

Other notable titles for the Xbox One include "Homefront: The Revolution," now just $12 with the promo. "Lords of the Fallen" drops down to $13, while "Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2" can be had for just $8. "Mega Man Legacy Collection," for those looking for their retro fix, is cheaper at just $10, as listed by Gamespot.

For those with the last gen Xbox 360, other Rockstar titles aside from "Grand Theft Auto IV" are also on discount this week. "L.A. Noire" is now more affordable at $10, while "Max Payne 3" and "Red Dead Redemption" are now just at $10.

The biggest discount for this week goes to "XCOM: Enemy Within," which drops down to $8 after a whopping 80 percent discount for Gold subscribers.

Xbox Live Gold subscribers shouldn't forget the free games coming with their Gold subscription for the month of August, either. This month's Games With Gold include "Slime Rancher" and the first "Bayonetta," followed by "Red Faction: Armageddon" and "Trials Fusion" when the latter two are given away for free starting Wednesday, Aug. 16.