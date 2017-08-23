Xbox Design Lab Program Expands: Service Now Available in 20 More Countries

The Xbox Design Lab program, which allows gamers to customize Xbox One controllers, has expanded to a slew of countries, Microsoft announced at the Gamescom Press Conference.

Although the program has been around for quite a while now, many folks in Europe have not gotten the chance to design their own controller.

Xbox Design Lab has finally reached Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden.

European Union websites will also ship to Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Like players in the United States, Canada, Canada, Puerto Rico, United Kingdom, France and Germany, those who live in the newly added regions should be able to design and order their unique Xbox One controller with the Xbox Design Lab and even purchase a design made by someone else.

The Xbox One controllers in the program feature all sorts of colors and designs to make for a "one in a billion" look. Many of which are based on the popular games.

There are Xbox One controllers based on titles like "Final Fantasy 15," "Sea of Thieves," "Shadow of War" and "The Speedster."

Microsoft keeps it fresh by adding brand new colors, metallic finishes and rubberized grips for players to fiddle with. Of course, the idea is to let the creative juices flowing and let players put together a design they wish to see on a controller.

