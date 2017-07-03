Xbox Game Pass July 2017: 'Resident Evil 6' And 'Dead Island' Coming This Month

Barely a month into the Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft has announced a new plethora of available games. "Resident Evil 6" and "Dead Island" will be among the new titles to the enormous collection of over 100 games for the experimental subscription service.

The service allows players to download and play from a collection of Xbox One and backwards compatible Xbox 360 games for only $9.99 a month. As long as the player's subscription is up to date, they get full access to the Game Pass' library of titles.

Microsoft previously stated that games will be cycled in and out of the catalog every month. However, this will not begin until November. For now here are the noteworthy additions to the Xbox Game Pass.

"Resident Evil 6"

This game hardly needs an introduction being the granddaddy of the zombie survival genre. Capcom's ambitious project allows players to go it solo or team up with a friend for four different-but-integrated campaigns across seven different key characters.

"Resident Evil 6" really gets into the realism with more crawling pace, confined spaces, and scarce resources. Now how fun would it be to fight a boss without sufficient ammunition. Nevertheless, it is still a fine addition to the Game Pass library and players can access it for only $10.

"Dead Island Definitive Edition"

Co-headlining the July additions is another zombie game. "Dead Island Definitive Edition" follows four survivors who have to fight their way out of a zombie-infested hospital.

For those unfamiliar with the game, think of it as an open-world "Left 4 Dead" game with more of everything. More side quests, more interesting story, and yes, more zombies.

"F1 2015"

With "F1 2017" on the horizon, it seems Microsoft has added "F1 2015" to pave the way for its arrival. If shooting the undead is not up the player's alley then perhaps burning rubber is.

"F1 2015" comes from Codemasters' long running racing franchise. So for players who want to sit in the driver's seat of some of the world's fastest racing machines, subscribe now to access the game and the other titles offered by Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass.