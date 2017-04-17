Xbox Games With Gold April Update: 'The Walking Dead: Season 2,' 'Assassin's Creed: Revelations' Now Available for Free

Xbox Live Gold members are about to receive new games absolutely free this week, adding more titles to the gaming roster. With one readily playable on Xbox One and the other accessible through backward compatibility, it will surely add hours to the experience.

(Photo: Ubisoft) "Assassin's Creed: Revelations" is now available for free download for Xbox Live Gold members.

First up is the point-and-click adventure game, "The Walking Dead: Season 2." In this title, the player takes on the role of Clementine who must survive in a world that is infested by the dead that have come back to life. Unfortunately, even the living can't be trusted as they have their own agenda to satisfy, thus the player's decision is going to be tricky.

The said title has five episodes, which means each of them have unique stories that the player can indulge and internalize on. The game can be downloaded for free from April 16 up until May 15.

Another free game for Gold members is "Assassin's Creed: Revelations." Ubisoft Entertainment's action/adventure game continues to follow the skirmish between the Assassins and the Templars, where the two factions want peace but through very different means.

The open-world game continues to be set in third-person perspective with a satisfying plot. Being a native to the Xbox 360, the game can still be played via Xbox One through backward compatibility. Interested players may download it from April 16 to April 30.

While the two abovementioned titles are the new additions, "Ryse: Son of Rome" is still available as a free download until April 30. Crytek's hack-and-slash title is an Xbox and Microsoft exclusive that follows a soldier's quest into becoming a full-fledged legend decorated by battle and warfare.

Xbox Live Gold members are able to get free games every month. Aside from that, such members also receive special discounts, making it worth the exclusivity and privilege.