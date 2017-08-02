Xbox Games With Gold August 2017 Free Games List: 'Red Faction: Armageddon' Included in Lineup

Every month Microsoft prepares for titles for their Games With Gold service. Members will be able to download the games for free on their respective platforms once it becomes available on the program.

Xbox website A promotional photo for Xbox Games With Gold

For the month of August, the Xbox lineup consists of "Slime Rancher," "Bayonetta," "Trial Fusions," and "Red Faction: Armageddon."

"Slime Rancher" is now available to download on Xbox One consoles. Members of Games With Gold will be able to do so for the entire month of August.

The game follows the life of rancher Beatrix LeBeau. Even though making money from slimes in the name of science is an easy business, dangers lies in the process of catching these creatures. With jetpacs, vacpacs, and other tools, players must wrangle as much slimes as they can.

"Bayonetta" is also currently downloadable for free. It will, however, only be available until Aug. 15. The title will be accessible on both Xbox One and Xbox 360 because of Backwards Compatibility.

It is a hack and slash title following the title character, Bayonetta, the sole survivor of an ancient witch clan who entombed herself to protect the world. She is revived 500 years after her death, spawning darkness and discord. She must learn about the events that led her to this moment and destroy all spawns threatening to ruin the world.

"Trials Fusion" will be free to download from Aug. 15 to Sept. 15 on Xbox One consoles.

It is a platform racing game filled with numerous challenges as well as levels where gamers can showoff unique stunts and tricks.

"Red Faction: Armageddon" is on the Backwards Compatibility roster, making it available on both Xbox 360 and Xbox One consoles. Players are free to download the game from Aug. 16 to 31.

It is a third-person shooter video game following the Red Faction, a league deployed to Mars to save it from destruction. Gamers can face enemies in co-op or can battle them solo.

To note, only members of the Xbox Games With Gold program will be able to download the titles for free.