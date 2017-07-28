Xbox 'Games with Gold' August 2017 Free Games List Revealed, Includes 'Slime Ranchers'

REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn People walk past an Xbox sign at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, in California June 10, 2014.

With only a few days left in the month of July, Xbox Live Gold members can look forward to new free games arriving soon.

Microsoft has unveiled the list of free games coming to Xbox Live Gold members in August. There are four titles in total, with two for the Xbox One and two for the Xbox 360. But thanks to its Backward Compatibility Program, the Xbox 360 titles will also be playable on the Xbox One.

Only Xbox Live Gold members have access to these free titles each month.

Beginning Aug. 1, Xbox One players will be able to download and play "Slime Rancher." The title will be available for the entire month of August. Halfway through the month, on Aug. 16, "Trials Fusion" will become available. This title will be free to play until Sept. 15.

It is important to note that the official release date of "Slime Rancher" is Aug. 1, which means Xbox Live Gold members will be able to play it free of charge right from the start.

Xbox 360 players, on the other hand, can look forward to getting "Bayonetta" for free during the first half of the month, from Aug. 1 to 15. For the second half, Aug. 16 to 31, Xbox Live Gold members on the Xbox 360 will get "Red Faction: Armageddon."

Players will surely be saving a lot since these titles do not come cheap in the market. Monomi Park's "Slime Rancher" and RedLynx's "Trials Fusion" have estimated retail prices of $19.99 each. The same price is applicable for PlatinumGames' "Bayonetta," while Volition's "Red Faction: Armageddon" costs $29.99.

For the last remaining days of July, players can still enjoy "Grow Up" on the Xbox One and "LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean" on the Xbox 360. The latter is also available (through Backward Compatibility) on the Xbox One. "Runbow," which became available on July 16, can still be obtained for free until Aug. 15.

