Xbox Games With Gold August 2017 Free Games Update News: 'Slime Rancher,' 'Bayonetta' and More

(Photo: Monomi Park) A screenshot of "Slime Rancher," one of the free games coming this August courtesy of the Xbox Games with Gold program.

Microsoft has revealed the lineup of free games for subscribers of its Xbox Games with Gold program and it includes a brand-new title.

Players of the Xbox One would love to know that they will get to play "Slime Rancher," a brand-new action-adventure game by Monomi Park.

This Xbox Games with Gold freebie follows the adventure of a plucky young rancher named Beatrix LeBeau as she heads to the Far, Far Range to make a living by wrangling slimes.

Although it is set for release on Aug. 1, "Slime Rancher" has been available in Early Access on PC for quite a while now. Reviews on Steam are "overwhelmingly positive" for the game.

That being said, the game being available for free to Xbox One players for Xbox Games with Gold makes it quite the steal. It will be downloadable for the whole month of August.

Come Aug. 16, Xbox One gamers can grab for free "Trials Fusion," the most recent installment in the platform racing video game series by Ubisoft. It will be available for download up to the end of August.

Released in 2014, this Xbox Games with Gold offering prides itself as "the gold standard platform racer for the next-generation of gaming." With it, gamers will enjoy classic and modern platform racing experience set on obstacle-rich immersive worlds.

(Photo: Sega/Nintendo) A promotional image for "Bayonetta."

August will also be a big month for Xbox Games with Gold members in the Xbox 360 scene. The first half of the month will have up for grabs the hit hack-and-slash video game "Bayonetta."

Originally launched in 2009 but only found its way to PC early this year, this freebie follows the story of the titular character who happens to be the last survivor of an ancient witch clan who keeps the balance between light, dark and chaos. She is entombed and was revived 500 years later, immediately charging into battle to save the future discover the truth about who she is.

The final title to complete the Xbox Games with Gold lineup is "Red Faction: Armageddon." Available from Aug. 16 to 31, this game will see players once again attempt to bring peace to Mars after a new mysterious force threatens it.

Both the Xbox 360 Games with Gold titles are backward compatible, which means Xbox One players will be able to play them too.