Xbox 'Games With Gold' August 2017: Play 'Bayonetta' and Other Games for Free Next Month

PlatinumGames/Steam Promotional still for "Bayonetta"

Microsoft has already revealed the list of free games for next month, which includes "Bayonetta," through the Xbox Live 'Games with Gold' promo.

'Games with Gold' is one of the regular promos exclusively available for Xbox Live subscribers where Xbox 360 and Xbox One players get a couple of free games every month.

From Aug. 1 through Aug. 15, Xbox 360 players can enjoy the "Bayonetta" game for free. This 2009-released game is famous for being crafted by game director Hideki Kamiya, who was also attached to the making of "Resident Evil" and "Devil May Cry."

In the three-dimensional action game "Bayonetta," players have to control the titular protagonist to level up. Players can use featured weapons and utilize a combination of melee and long-ranged attacks. Some find the game's combat system somewhat similar to "Devil May Cry."

Since "Bayonetta" has already been added to the Xbox Backward Compatibility library, Xbox One players can also access the game for free during the said period.

Then, on Aug. 16 until the end of the month, Xbox 360 players can start playing "Red Faction: Armageddon" for free. This third-person shooter game was originally released in 2011 and features a plot that happens in Mars since the Earth has become unfit for humans to live in. Players of "Red Faction: Armageddon" will assume the character of Darius Mason.

Meanwhile, on Aug. 1, Monomi Park's "Slime Rancher" will launch worldwide. Xbox One players can initially get the game for free via 'Games with Gold' for the entire month. The game takes on a life simulation game genre with an open world environment and will be played from a first-person perspective.

Players will assume the character of Beatrix LeBeau, a rancher who relocates to a different planet with the goal of establishing a new ranch. Players have to collect items and raise various breeds of slimes which can be found through exploring the environment.

Meanwhile, the platform racing video game "Trials Fusion" can also be played for free on Xbox One starting Aug. 16 until Sept. 15.

Xbox One players can still access "Grow Up," while players of both consoles can still obtain "LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game" until July 31. The Xbox One game "Runbow" is also free until Aug. 15.