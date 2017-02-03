Xbox Games With Gold February 2017 List: 'Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime,' 'Project Cars' and Many More

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The great thing about being a part of an exclusive group is getting freebies and special treatment. Such is the same for Xbox Live Gold members as they are treated once more to free downloads for the month of February.

"Project Cars" official website

February's list of games is composed of two Xbox One titles and two Xbox 360 games, which can still be accessed via Xbox One's backward compatibility. With the varying genre of each title, there is guaranteed to be something for all.

The first title is "Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime" a game that boasts simple controls but which gravely test the bonds between teammates. Built to be a local multiplayer game, it measures how much players cooperate with each other to survive the hazards of space. The game is downloadable for free from Feb. 1 to 28 on Xbox One.

For those who feel the need for speed, "Project Cars" is definitely up one's alley. The competitive racing game couples the sensitive control mechanisms with realistic visuals, bringing the player right into the race track. It is available for free download from Feb. 16 to March 15.

Xbox 360 titles prove that oldies will always be goodies, and "Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge" is one example. Piracy in the seven seas may be fun, but when an undead rival comes up, it becomes treacherous. The game can be downloaded from Feb. 1 to 15.

Taking inspiration from the well-renowned sci-fi saga, "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed" is a game that appeals to fans of both the game and the films. It tells the story of Darth Vader's apprentice, and as such uses the force and his lightsaber to gain the upper hand. It can be downloaded from Feb. 16 to Feb. 28.

Being an Xbox Live Gold member has many perks. Aside from the free games every month, members also get to enjoy bigger discounts than regular Xbox owners — a great deal for gaming junkies.