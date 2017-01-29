Xbox Games with Gold February 2017 Free Games List: Love Is in the Air in New Batch of Games

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Microsoft already has its lineup of Xbox Games with Gold free games for February 2017. The company even added a romance-themed game to help fans spice things up for Valentine's Day.

Those who use the Xbox One for their gaming needs will be able to download for free the one- to four-player couch co-op action space shooter, "Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime."

This Xbox Games with Gold February freebie is a high-rated game developed by Asteroid Base. Players can team up with three other friends to best the Anti-Love crew in the Deep Space in a battle involving turrets, lasers, shields and thrusters.

Asteroid Base A screenshot from "Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime," one of the Xbox Games with Gold free games for February 2017

Regularly priced at $14.99, the game will be free to download by Xbox Games with Gold members for the whole month of February.

For the latter half of the month, Xbox One players will be treated to a free download of "Project Cars Digital Edition." Xbox Games with Gold members with the Xbox One can grab the motorsport racing simulator video game for free from Feb. 16 to March 16, saving extra $29.99.

For those who rock the Xbox 360, Xbox Games with Gold will offer "Monkey Island 2: Special Edition" as a free game for the first half of February.

Here, players will take on the role of Guybrush Threepwood as he searches for the lost treasure of Big Whoop and save Elaine Marley and beat the zombie pirate, LeChuck in the process.

For the second half one February, Xbox Games with Gold members can channel their inner Sith Lord in "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed," which explores the events between the films "Revenge of the Sith" and "A New Hope."

Thanks to the Xbox One Backward Compatibility program, "Monkey Island 2: Special Edition" and "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed" will be available to those with the current-generation console as well.