Xbox Games with Gold for February News, Update: 'Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime,' 'Project Cars' Lead the Pack

With a new month slowly coming into view, Xbox is now announcing its list of free games for its Xbox Live Gold members. From an intergalactic cooperation in a quest to survive to lightsaber-wielding mercenaries, there is something guaranteed for every type of gamer for February's Xbox Games with Gold.

"Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime" official website"Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime" is one of the free games for Xbox Live Gold members for the month of February.

The list of free games starts with the exhilarating "Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime." The title has received numerous accolades for its simple, comprehensive control mechanism that is put to the test by challenging quests meant to measure teamwork. The game can be played by one to four players and is available from Feb. 1 to 28 on Xbox One.

Meanwhile, another Xbox One title joins February's roster of free games. "Project Cars" is an adrenaline-pumping racing title that brings convincing visuals, weather effects, and tracks coupled with realistic, sensitive controls. The game can be downloaded from the Xbox Store from Feb. 16 to March 15.

Two more Xbox 360 titles also make its way to the list and can also be enjoyed via Xbox One's backward compatibility. For those who are fond of pirate titles, "Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge" would definitely be one for the books. A pirate's life would be enjoyable if only he isn't plagued by his undead nemesis. The game is available from Feb. 1 to 15.

As for the fans of the Star Wars franchise, "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed" is definitely up one's alley. It follows the story of the infamous Darth Vader's unnamed apprentice, and with the Force and his lightsaber he overpowers his foes. Gold members can download the game for free from Feb. 16 to 28.

As for the January titles, "World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap" and "Rayman Origins" are still up for grabs until Jan. 31. "Killer Instinct Season 2: Ultra Edition," on the other hand, can still be downloaded for free until Feb. 15.