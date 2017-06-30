Xbox 'Games With Gold' for July 2017 Free Games List: 'Kane & Lynch 2' and More to Be Offered for Free

Microsoft has announced the newest lineup of games available for free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers. Four new titles will be coming for the July refresh of Xbox Games with Gold, and Xbox gamers will have plenty of excuses to stay indoors this coming month.

Microsoft/XboxA promo image illustration of the Xbox "Games With Gold" title lineup for July 2017, as featured on the Xbox news site.

The announcement by Microsoft on the Xbox news site offers four new reasons to stay in for the month of July when four new titles come free for the Games with Gold promo for Xbox Live Gold subscribers.

Like all previous Games with Gold promos, these titles are available for free for a limited time only. Each game could either be available for two weeks or one month, depending on the title.

Carrying over from the June lineup for Games with Gold, "Watch Dogs" continues to be available up to July 15. The game has been free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers since June 16.

Coming to Games with Gold on Saturday, July 1, the open-world exploration game "Grow Up" is offered for free on the Xbox One. Players take on the role of B.U.D. — short for Botanical Utility Droid — as he travels with P.O.D. to rescue the parts of their spaceship across the strange and challenging world that they crashed on. "Grow Up" is free until July 31.

"Kane & Lynch 2" comes free on Saturday, as well, on the Xbox One and Xbox 360. The shooter game features some of the more violent characters the genre has to offer, with both characters playable in co-op mode over Xbox live. "Kane & Lynch 2" is free up until July 15.

Party game "Runbow" is available from July 16 to Aug. 15 on Xbox One, and it features fun multiplayer race modes, local or online, which shows off the unique color mechanic that the game has become famous for.

Lego takes on the pirate genre as "LEGO Pirated of the Caribbean: The Video Game" comes free from July 16 to July 30 on both the Xbox One and Xbox 360. A co-op mode is available for the brick-filled rendition of the swashbuckling film series.