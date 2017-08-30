Xbox Games With Gold Free Games for September 2017 News: 'Forza Motorsport 5' Special Edition and More to Be Offered for Free

September is almost here, and so is the new set of free games coming for Xbox Live Gold members. "Forza Motorsport 5: Racing Game of the Year Edition" leads this upcoming month's offers as the award-winning racing title joins the catalog for the Xbox Games With Gold promo.

Forza Motorsport/Microsoft "Forza Motorsport 5" offers a cinematic journey for racing fans on Microsoft's Xbox One console.

Microsoft has revealed the roster of titles coming free this coming September for Xbox Live Gold subscribers. In an update posted on Thursday, Aug. 24, Lawrence "Major Nelson" Hryb lists off two new Xbox One titles and two Xbox 360 games for next month's Games With Gold.

"Forza Motorsport 5: Game of the Year Edition" is free for the Xbox One starting Sep. 1 all the way to Sep. 30. A launch title for the latest Microsoft console, this game will be a good preview of "Forza Motorsport 7" launching this October.

Starting Sep. 16, Xbox Live Gold members can snag "Oxenfree" for free. The immersive adventure game is a must for lovers of story-driven games, and this title is just over a year old since it launched in early 2016.

Both Xbox One and Xbox 360 owners will have fun this coming month with "Hydro Thunder Hurricane," a racing game focused on water sports. The title is playable on Microsoft's latest console thanks to it being a part of Xbox One's backward-compatible library of games. The racing title will be available from Sep. 1 up to Sep. 15.

The latter half of the month will feature "Battlefield 3," available for free from Sep. 16 to Sep. 30. The shooter, which has been lauded for its outstanding multiplayer experience since it launched in 2011, is also playable on Xbox One as well through backward compatibility.

Carrying over from August's free Games With Gold is "Trials Fusion." This unique physics-based racing game, which has been available for free since Aug. 16, will continue to be so until Sep. 15.

The video below lists off the games coming free this upcoming September for Xbox Live Gold subscribers on the Xbox One and the Xbox 360.