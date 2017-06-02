Xbox Games With Gold Free Games June 2017: New Titles to Download for Free

Xbox Live Gold subscribers can start downloading the latest titles that are included in the roster of free games for the month of June.

Microsoft The list of free games for Xbox Games with Gold for June 2017

Since the first day of June, DoubleDutch Games' multiplayer side-scrolling racing game "SpeedRunners" been available for Xbox One. It was first released on Steam Early Access in 2013, but it was officially launched in April 2016.

On the other hand, Ubisoft's 2014-released action-adventure third-person shooter game, "Watch Dogs," can be downloaded for free starting June 16 up until July 15. It centers on the adventures of the grey hat hacker Aiden Pearce who manages to hack the centralized operating system called ctOS which handles the affairs of Chicago.

Aside from these titles, Xbox One players will also be able to access the downloadable content (DLC) of "Phantom Dust" for the whole month. A report revealed that the DLC comes with new gameplay enhancements such as multiplayer starter decks that allow players to level up into the multiplayer mode, a fixed frame rate, as well as an adjusted overall balance.

Furthermore, Xbox One players can still enjoy playing "Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris" until June 15. It was first released on May 16.

Meanwhile, those with Xbox 360 will be able to enjoy "Assassin's Creed 3" from Ubisoft until June 15. The game centers on the adventures of series protagonist Desmond Miles during the American Revolution. After that, they will be able to download BioWare's role-playing video game "Dragon Age: Origins" from June 16 until the last day of the month.

Since Microsoft has been implementing the Backward Compatibility program, the free games for Xbox 360 can also be played using Xbox One consoles.

Aside from the free games, Xbox Live Gold members are also treated to several Xbox Live deals that are constantly released by Microsoft from time to time.