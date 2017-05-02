Xbox Games With Gold Free Games List: 'Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris,' 'Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2,' More Included in May 2017 Lineup

Microsoft has revealed the May 2017 free games lineup for its monthly Games with Gold promo for Xbox Live Gold subscribers.

(Photo: YouTube/Xbox)A screenshot from the announcement video of May 2017 free games lineup for the Xbox Games With Gold.

Similar to the Games with Gold free releases in the previous months, the May 2017 lineup will feature two game titles for the Xbox One, and two titles for the Xbox 360. And thanks to the Backward Compatibility technology of Microsoft, all four games are playable on the Xbox One.

As announced by Microsoft, two games that will be made available for free for Xbox One users with Live Gold subscriptions are "Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Directors Cut" and "Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris."

In "Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Directors Cut," the character of Giana delves into the Dream World in order to save her sister Maria from a dragon named Gurglewocky. The Directors Cut of this game comes with the Rise of the Owlverlord DLC. It unlocks on May 1 and lasts until May 31.

"Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris" is sequel to the game "Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light." "Temple of Osiris" is an isometric action-adventure game that also offers a four-player co-op mode. It unlocks on May 16 and will last through June 15.

While smaller games are offered this month for the Xbox One, two larger games on the Xbox 360 will be made available to download for free for Live Gold subscribers this May. First is "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2," which runs from May 1 to 15. Second is "LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga," which is available from May 16 until May 31.

The free games for the Xbox Games with Gold promo will be unlocked for Live Gold subscribers beginning on May 1, with new games set to be unlocked on May 16. In the meantime, gamers can still download a few games from the April 2017 lineup of the Games with Gold program before the promo expires.