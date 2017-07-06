Xbox Games with Gold July 2017 Free Games List: 'Grow Up,' 'Lego Pirates of the Caribbean' Offered

YouTube/Xbox Screenshot from a preview video for Xbox's Games With Gold program

Xbox Live Gold members are certainly in for a treat. As part of the Games with Gold program, the month of July brings four new free games on Xbox One and Xbox 360 consoles.

For Xbox One, the open-world adventure game "Grow Up" ($11.34 USD) will be available for the whole month for free, while the innovative and colorful racing video game "Runbow" ($17.02 USD) can be downloaded from the 16th to Aug. 15.

For Xbox 360, Xbox Live Gold members can download "Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days" ($17.02 USD) for free until July 15. Then on the 16th through the 31st, they can download "Lego Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game" ($22.70) for free.

For those who are unfamiliar with these titles, "Grow Up" put players in control of a robot named B.U.D, who can climb on landscapes. The main goal of the game is to recover parts of B.U.D's ship, called M.O.M, which are spread all over the planet after she crashed into the moon.

The second one, "Runbow," is a multiplayer-focused platform in which players aim to be the first to reach a trophy at the end of each level. Players can perform a double jump and carry out attacks to defeat enemies or gain extra reach while hopping.

"Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days," on the other hand, allows players to take control of Lynch, who is backed up by Kane except in the last mission, where the player takes control of the latter. Together, Lynch and Kane must fight to survive through the backstreets and rooftops of Shanghai's gritty underworld.

Lastly, "Lego Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game" allow players to experience all the memorable scenes from the first four films in the movie franchise — "The Curse of the Black Pearl," "Dead Man's Chest," "At World's End" and "On Stranger Tides."

Throughout the game, players have the freedom to explore environments from the highly acclaimed movie series in more than 20 levels. The game also features two-player cooperative mode, where each player controls a character and experience the story together, and a free play mode, allowing players return to a certain level to discover new items.