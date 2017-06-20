Xbox Games with Gold July 2017 Free Games Predictions

Microsoft has yet to announce the new lineup of titles coming this July for its Games with Gold program. Xbox Live Gold members have until the end of the month to enjoy a few titles from this month's roster.

Most likely, the company will announce three to four titles, if they choose to stick to tradition. While this June saw "Speedrunners," "Watch Dogs," "Assassin's Creed III," "Dragon Age Origins," and a DLC for "Phantom Dust," the list of titles that gamers are expecting to launch next month include "Dead Space 2," "Fallout 3," "Injustice: Gods Among Us," "Dishonored: Definitive Edition," and "The Evil Within."

Visceral Games' "Dead Space 2" is a sci-fi survival horror game launched in January of 2011. It is a third-person shooter that features a multiplayer mode that allows two four-player teams to fight each other.

"Fallout 3," an open-world action role-playing game (RPG), was one of the most popular games of its time. Developed by Bethesda Game Studios, the third installment in the series made its debut in October 2008.

NetherRealm Studios' "Injustice: Gods Among Us" is a fighting video game that features characters from the DC Universe. It was released in April 2013.

"Dishonored: Definitive Edition" is supposedly a better version of the stealth action-oriented main game. It launched in August 2015.

"The Evil Within" is a third-person psychological survival horror game developed by Tango Gameworks. It debuted in October 2014.

While waiting for next month's lineup to be made public, subscribers can play "Speedrunners" and the DLC pack for "Phantom Dust," which will be available on Xbox One consoles until the 30th. The backward compatible title "Dragon Age: Origins" will also be available until the aforementioned date. Meanwhile, "Watch Dogs" will be accessible to subscribers until July 15.

To note, only members of Xbox Live Gold will be able to get a monthly dose of free titles. To access free titles, players can subscribe to the service for $9.99 per month, $24.99 for three months, or $59.99 for a year's membership.

Microsoft should make the announcement in the following days.