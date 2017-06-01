Xbox 'Games With Gold' June 2017 Free Games List News: Which Titles Are Up for Download?

Xbox recently released its free 'Games with Gold' lineup for June. Those who have active Xbox Live Gold memberships may start downloading the games starting June 1.

Facebook/watchdogsgameUbisoft's "Watch Dogs" is part of Xbox's Games with Gold lineup for June.

According to Express, the available titles for Microsoft's Xbox One and Xbox 360 include DoubleDutch Games' "Speedrunners," BioWare's "Dragon Age: Origins," and Ubisoft's "Watch Dogs" and "Assassin's Creed III." Meanwhile, "Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris" from the May lineup will still be available for download until June 15.

"Speedrunners," a multiplayer side-scrolling racing game, will be free for Xbox One for the whole month. Heavy reports that the multi-awarded platformer will satisfy the most competitive of players as they race against each other to solve a crime. Along the way, gamers have to pick up items that will help with the quest. These include bombs, grappling hooks and rockets.

Ubisoft's open world action-adventure third-person shooter video game, "Watch Dogs," on the other hand, will also be available on Xbox One from June 16 to July 15. The game is reportedly the developer's first incursion into the open-world hacking genre. It follows the adventure of Aiden Pearce, an expert "grey hat" hacker who wants to get revenge for the death of his niece.

For the games with Xbox One Backwards Compatibility, members can download "Assassin's Creed III" starting on June 1 to 15, while "Dragon Age: Origins" will be up from June 16 to 30. Both of them will be available on the Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

"Assassin's Creed III" is an action-adventure video game that first debuted in 2012. It is set during the American Revolutionary War from 1754 to 1783.

Meanwhile, "Dragon Age: Origins," a role-playing video game, is said to be the "strongest" one in the "Dragon Age" franchise. First released in 2009, it starts in the fictional kingdom of Ferelden, where players will be recruited by the Grey Wardens, an ancient order whose mission is to defeat the Archdemon and his Darkspawn.

A bonus downloadable content pack is also being offered for the whole month of June for the new release of Microsoft Game Studios' 2004 action strategy video game, "Phantom Dust," on the Xbox One.