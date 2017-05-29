Xbox Games with Gold June 2017 Free Games News: Microsoft to Release 4 New Titles and Bonus DLC

Four new games will be included in the upcoming June 2017 lineup of titles for Xbox Live With Gold members.

YouTube/xboxGames with Gold June 2017 lineup includes "SpeedRunners" among 3 new titles

Major Nelson recently announced that as part of the Games with Gold program, Xbox Live Gold members will get to enjoy two new Xbox One games and two other Xbox 360 games next month. But due to the Backward Compatibility feature, all four games can be played by Xbox One players.

One of the free games that can be downloadable by Xbox One players is DoubleDutch Games' multiplayer side-scrolling racing game called "SpeedRunners." It was originally released in April 2016 as a free web browser game then later on released for Xbox 360 as "SpeedRunner HD." Then, in June 2017, the game will be launched as an Xbox One title through the Games with Gold program.

The game is originally sold for $14.99, but can be downloaded for free for the entire month of June.

On the other hand, Ubisoft's open-world action-adventure third-person shooter game "Watch Dogs" will also be offered for free for Xbox One from June 16 to July 15. It was first released worldwide in May 2014 across all platforms, featuring the adventures of the expert grey hat hacker named Aiden Pearce. The game was originally retailed for $29.99.

Meanwhile, Xbox 360 players will be able to enjoy playing Ubisoft's 2012-released "Assassin's Creed 3" for free from June 1 to June 15, while BioWare's 2009 role-playing video game "Dragon Age: Origins" during the second half of the month. The "Assassin's Creed 3" was sold in the market for $19.99, while the "Dragon Age: Origins" was initially priced at $14.99.

As an added bonus, Games with Gold subscribers will also be treated with a free multiplayer content for "Phantom Dust" for the entire month of June. The game was reportedly released on Xbox One and PC last week, but Microsoft will already release a DLC for the game. This will include several important skills and abilities that will help players defeat their enemies.