Xbox Games with Gold June 2017 Free Games News: Which Titles Are Coming for Free?

Microsoft has released a new line-up of free Games with Gold for the month of June, while also retaining a few titles from the previous month.

Xbox Live Gold members will be able to download a new set of games for the month of June, Express reports.

For Xbox One owners, "SpeedRunners" will be available to download for the whole month of June, while "Watch Dogs" will be accessible from June 16 until July 15.

For Xbox 360 holders, "Assassin's Creed III" will be free from June 1 to 15, and "Dragon Age: Origins" from June 16 to 30. However, these games are backwards compatible, which will allow Xbox owners to switch between the Xbox 360 and Xbox One when playing them.

In "SpeedRunners," developed by DoubleDutch Games and published by tinyBuild Games, players will be put in the shoes of a hero who will compete with other superheroes in attending to a crime first. There will be several items along the way that will help the heroes advance to the location of a crime, such as bombs, grappling hooks, and many others. The game also has a multiplayer feature of up to four players.

Ubisoft's "Watch Dogs" will put players in the shoes of hacker and former criminal Aiden Pearce, and they will manipulate a variety of operations in the city to cause chaos.

"Assassin's Creed III," meanwhile, is the fifth installment in the Ubisoft franchise which follows the story of Desmond Miles in living out the memories of his ancestors through a device called Animus. Through the Animus, players as Desmond will try to save the world from a solar storm by searching for the solution in his ancestors' memories.

BioWare's role-playing video game "Dragon Age: Origins" features the fight an ancient order known as the Grey Wardens against dark forces called Darkspawn. Players will choose to be a warrior, mage, or rogue in the game.

"Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris" was made free last month, and will be available under the program until June 15.