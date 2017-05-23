Xbox Games With Gold June 2017 Free Games Predictions: Microsoft Expected to Make an Announcement Soon; Titles to Expect

With the month of June just around the corner, Xbox Games with Gold members are already looking forward to what Microsoft has in store.

(Photo: Rebellion Developments)A screenshot of "Sniper Elite 3," a predicted free game for the Xbox Games with Gold program for June 2017

With the company yet to reveal the set of free games coming June 2017, gamers use the time to make predictions as to what they have up their sleeves.

Bitbag says that one of the titles that Microsoft would want to offer Xbox Games with Gold for Xbox One players next month is the tactical stealth shooter "Sniper Elite 3."

The site believes that giving the Xbox Games with Gold subscribers the chance to play it for free is one way of promoting the latest installment in the franchise, "Sniper Elite 4," released back in February.

Those who get to try the game might like what they see and would want to pick up the current offering. This is believed to be a known technique when it comes to the process of choosing Xbox Games with Gold freebies.

(Photo: Bethesda Softworks) A screenshot of "Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion," a predicted free game for the Xbox Games with Gold program for June 2017.

On the Xbox 360 side, Microsoft is expected to go big by offering "Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion," the hit action role-playing video game by Bethesda Game Studios.

Released in 2006, many gamers still find themselves hooked to the game, which won the VGX Award for Game of the Year during its time. Xbox Games with Gold members will definitely appreciate being able to experience this adventure for free.

For now, however, nothing is confirmed yet. Microsoft is expected to unveil the Xbox Games with Gold for June 2017 really soon, looking at the timing of their most recent announcements.

The software giant revealed the April lineup on March 23 and then announced the list of free games for the month of May back in April 21. It should not be that long before the Xbox Games with Gold for June 2017 really are unveiled.

While waiting, gamers would want to check out the Xbox Live Deals with Gold sale that will run from May 23 to 29. Titles and add-ons are discounted up to 75 percent including "Battlefield 1," "Dead Rising 4" and many more. Check out the deals here.