Xbox Games With Gold June 2017 News: 'Watch Dogs,' 'Dragon Age: Origins' Now Up for Free

Now that it is halfway through the month, it means more free games for Xbox players are up. From Friday, June 16, "Watch Dogs" and "Dragon Age: Origins" are now up for free for a month.

UbisoftA promotional still for "Watch Dogs."

For the remaining days of June until half of July, a couple of free games are still available under the Xbox Games With Gold June 2017 lineup.

"Watch Dogs" gained popularity for featuring hacker and vigilante protagonist Aiden Pearce in an open world action-adventure video game. The game was developed by the Montreal division of Ubisoft and has been published by its mother company. It was first released in 2014, about two years after it was announced at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in 2012.

Its open world is inspired by Chicago, Illinois. In the game, Aiden has to regularly run from the police chasing him as well as other underground groups or mafias who want to take him down. So skills in firing a gun on a third-person perspective will come in handy.

Apart from his shooting and parkour skills, Aiden shows off his hacking abilities with his in-game smartphone that he can casually use to intercept devices owned by non-playable characters as well as activate high-end vehicles around him. Aiden's main goal is to take down Chicago's central operating system. "Watch Dogs" is only playable on Xbox One.

Meanwhile, the "Dragon Age: Origins" is a BioWare intellectual property published by Electronic Arts in 2009. This role-playing video game is playable on Xbox 360 and Xbox One through the Backward Compatibility program.

In "Dragon Age: Origins," players assume the character of Grey Warden who is named one of the last legendary guardians of his time. The main goal is to take down Archdemon and prevent the world-ending phenomenon called Blight from happening.

"Watch Dogs" is available until July 15, while free access to "Dragon Age: Origins" is only up until June 30.

On the other hand, Xbox Live Gold subscribers can still access the racing game "Speedrunners" and the multiplayer downloadable content pack for "Phantom Dust" both for free on Xbox One until June 30.

To access monthly free games on Xbox 360 and Xbox One, players should subscribe to Xbox Live Gold for $9.99 per month; $24.99 for three months; and $59.99 for an entire year of membership.