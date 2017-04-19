Xbox Games with Gold May 2017 Free Games Predictions: Racing, RPG Included?

Xbox is set to announce the list of free games this May for those who have Live Gold subscriptions.

According to This Gen Gaming, the four possible titles for the Xbox Games With Gold for May are a combination of stealth, shooting, racing and role-playing games.

The first on the list is "Forza Motorsport 5," a 2013 Xbox One racing video game by Turn 10 Studios and Microsoft Studios. The game is a popular installment in the Forza series that features different tracks in Europe and America.

"Dishonored: Definitive Edition," on the other hand, is stealth action-adventure video game that was developed by Arkane Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks in 2012. It follows the adventures of Corvo Attano, an ex-convict framed for the murder of the Empress Jessamine. He escaped to get revenge on the people who tricked him. When his daughter, Emily, was kidnapped, he tracked her down and killed her abductors.

The third on the list is "Call of Duty: Black Ops 2," Treyarch and Activision's first-person shooter video game released in 2012. The popular game follows the life of Alex Mason and subsequently of his son, David, as they take down Raul Menendez in two different eras – the first and second cold war.

Meanwhile, "South Park: The Stick of Truth" is a role-playing game by Obsidian Entertainment and South Park Digital Studios, published by Ubisoft in 2014. It centers on the New Kid who is caught in the middle of a war for supremacy among humans, elves and wizards, for the Stick of Truth.

Players still have some time left to download the free games for April. According to Express, "Ryse: Son of Rome" is up until April 30 while "The Walking Dead: Season Two" is available until May 15. Both games are available for Xbox One. For Xbox 360, "Assassin's Creed: Revelations" is also free until the end of the month.