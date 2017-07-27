Xbox Games with Gold: When, What, and Where

Microsoft Xbox Games with Gold lineup for August includes "Slime Rancher," "Trials Fusion," among others.

Aside from the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) and the Evolution Championship Series (EVO), another thing that the gaming community anticipates is Xbox's Games with Gold, with a stellar lineup of fame titles offered for free for a limited time. Although it is exclusive for Xbox Live Gold subscribers, it i still an event to look forward to, and this August, the gaming giant has an impressive list for fans to experience.

According to Xbox Wire, the game titles to look forward to for August's Games with Gold are the following: "Slime Rancher," "Trials Fusion," "Bayonetta," and "Red Faction: Armageddon." Everything will only be available on a specific time period, which is why Xbox Live Gold subscribers are urged to update their calendars and grab the titles before they return to their original prices.

"Slime Rancher," "Bayonetta," and "Trial Fusion" normally cost $19.99 and they will be available for free on Aug. 1 to 31, Aug. 1 to 15, and Aug. 16 to Sept. 15, respectively. Meanwhile, "Red Faction: Armageddon" usually comes at a hefty price tag of $29.99 and it will be available for free on Aug. 16 to 31.

Aside from the availability, players will also have to remember that some titles are exclusive to specific Xbox consoles. "Slime Rancher" and "Trial Fusion" are specifically offered to Xbox One users, while "Bayonetta" and "Red Faction: Armageddon" are available for both Xbox One and Xbox 360. For a full preview of each title, Xbox has released a trailer for August's Games with Gold, and if it is anything to go by, many fans might want to grab a copy of each.

Xbox's Games with Gold for this month offers over $89 in value and 4,000 gamescore, and many have noted that the lineup for August is way better than that in last month.