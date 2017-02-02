Xbox Introduces Two New Special Edition Wireless Controllers

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Xbox understands that for a gamer, his controller is the most important accessory for his gaming console. Having this in mind, Xbox launches two more special edition wireless controllers that add flair and style to the gaming experience.

Xbox official website The Winter Forces Special Edition wireless controller is another addition to the growing roster of customized Xbox accessories.

Xbox official website Ocean Shadow wireless controller

The first accessory featured is the Ocean Shadow Special Edition wireless controller. As the name implies, it boasts a light blue metallic hue and slowly fades into black going to the trigger buttons. The controller can already be preordered via the Microsoft Store for $69.99 and will be available on Feb. 7, 2017.

Xbox official website Winter Forces wireless controller

The other one is the Winter Forces Special Edition wireless controller. Designed to be a personalized controller that goes perfectly together with war-themed titles, it carries an arctic camouflage design and can also be preordered for $69.99, ready for its Feb. 7, 2017 release.

Similar to other previously released wireless controllers, both models are compatible with both Xbox One and Xbox One S, and can even be used for Windows 10 PCs and tablets with the help of the built-in Bluetooth technology. Also, with the Xbox Accessories app, one can take advantage of the custom button mapping, taking personalization to the extreme.

On Jan. 10, Global Product marketing manager Bree White introduced two other specially colored wireless controllers, namely the Red and Green/Orange controllers that were priced at $64.99. The two new special edition accessories add to the myriad of choices Xbox gamers have when it comes to the hardware.

Xbox Wire Red and Green/Orange wireless controller

If the above options are not very appealing to some gamers, Xbox allows them to create their own designs via the Xbox Design Lab. With a price range that starts at $79.99, players can think of their own color combinations to bring out their own personal style and will arrive in 14 business days with free shipping.

Xbox official website The Xbox Design Lab allows players to create their own controllers for .99 and will be delivered with free shipping.

With the many options that Xbox owners have, it's no surprise that the console has true-blue aficionados of the brand.