Xbox Live Avatars Release Date: New Set of Avatars To Be Released Late 2017

The new and improved Xbox Live Avatars are finally coming later this year.

YouTube/Tom WarrenRedesigned Live Avatars to arrive later this year

In a streamed interview posted on Xbox's YouTube page, the company's interaction designer Kathryn Storm revealed how they came up with the design of the new avatars.

"Our new avatars are built with inclusivity in mind," Storm stated. "We want people to feel like they have endless options to reflect who they really are."

On the other hand, the Xbox lead product manager Bryan Saftler mentioned that the latest line of avatars is completely redesigned from the old avatar lineup.

He also said the team opted to break away from the typical designs when they were conceptualizing the look for the upcoming Xbox Live Avatars. According to Saftler, "Avatars are meant to be whatever you want your digital self to represent."

Saftler also said that whatever an Xbox user wants to look like online, the latest avatar system is designed to make sure that the image they choose to represent their personality will suit them.

Also, Storm revealed during the interview at the Xbox booth that the accessories and props that will be available for the new avatars are made to be gender neutral because they do not want to restrict the users from creating the images according to their liking. "If you can see it in the store, you can wear it. We're not holding you to any type of checkboxes," she stated.

Some of the accessories that will come with the new Xbox Live Avatars include a prosthetic arms and legs, a wheelchair, skateboard, cars, VR headsets, and a baby bump.

Saftler also stated that the new Xbox Live Avatars will also start to interact with their surroundings upon release.

More details about the upcoming Xbox Live Avatars, as well as its actual release date, are expected to be revealed soon.