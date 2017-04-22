Xbox Live Games With Gold May 2017 Free Games News: Xbox Celebrates 'Star Wars' Day With Free Games

The Force is strong in Xbox Live's Games with Gold lineup for May as heroes who aim to save and protect the world, the universe and family from evil threats become free to play next month.

YouTube/Xbox Two ‘Star Wars’-inspired games are free to play for active Xbox Live Gold subscribers this May.

Starting the month off on a heroic note is "Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams — Director's Cut," which is a puzzle-platformer title that took three decades to develop into its own game. The player will have to help the title character Giana retrieve her sister Maria from the obnoxious dragon that has abducted her. Giana has the ability to transform into Cute and Punk versions of herself and can use a different set of powers for each one. This game will be free from May 1 to May 31.

Meanwhile from May 16 to June 15, the action-adventure game "Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris" will be made available for players who prefer an exciting gameplay with isometric perspectives and co-op options. The playable character Lara can team up with either her rival raider, Carter Bell, or Egyptian gods Isis and Horus in order to put a stop to the evil plans of the villainous god Set.

Completing the roster of free games for May are two "Star Wars"-inspired games that will surely help put fans in a celebratory mood for Star Wars Day, which happens on May 4.

The first title, "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II," will be free to play from May 1 to May 15. While the first installment put the player in the perspective of Starkiller, who happened to be Darth Vader's secret apprentice who has gone rogue, this follow-up now puts the player in the shoes of Starkiller's clone, who will also be out to seek redemption.

On the other hand, "LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga," the block-based platforming game that brings together the original Lego "Star Wars" and its sequel, will be available for free from May 16 to May 31. These games cover the first six movies in the "Star Wars" franchise and give players over 120 playable characters to help them navigate through puzzles, bricks and intense battles with the Sith Lords.

All four games can be played and acquired on Xbox One and are free to play for the month of May for active Xbox Live Gold subscribers.