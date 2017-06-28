Xbox Official Hints at More 'Big Titles' in the Pipeline

A Microsoft executive reportedly hinted that they are set to announce more games with "big titles" for the Xbox One.

REUTERS/Kevork DjansezianHead of Microsoft Xbox Phil Spencer introduces the Xbox One X gaming console during the Xbox E3 2017 media briefing.

According to Game Reactor, it was Microsoft's intention to only showcase the games that were finishing up its development stages during the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo.

Xbox marketing manager Aaron Greenberg told the publication, "It's a fine balance of how much do you show early." He then assured fans by saying, "I can tell you that there are a lot of other projects happening for Xbox, with a lot of big titles that we're not talking about today."

The same report mentioned that Greenberg drew reference to the supposed Microsoft-published action role-playing video game called "Scalebound" which had been announced at an earlier stage but was later on canceled.

"Scalebound" was supposed to be exclusively for the Windows PC and Xbox One and was initially planned to be released this year.

Undoubtedly, Microsoft's press event was one of the most anticipated occasions from E3 this month. For the most part, the excitement was due to the newly-announced Xbox One X console that was highly advertised as "the most powerful console" yet.

However, not even the native 4K resolution support of Xbox One X was enough for technology and gaming reports to overlook the rather short list of Microsoft-published games announced during E3 2017.

It is important to note that Microsoft, in fact, announced that as many as 42 games would arrive soon on the Xbox console and Windows PC — with most of them being exclusive to the said platforms such as "Crackdown 3," "The Darwin Project," "Forza Motorsport 7," "Sea of Thieves" and more.

However, some reports commented that having "Forza Motorsport 7" as the lone, first-party AAA game announced at E3 2017 was underwhelming. The Verge noted that hearing more about the next "Halo" game could have made the event far better than it did.