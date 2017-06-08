Xbox One and Xbox 360 Deals With Gold June 2017 News: Discounts Up to 75 Percent Available

A new week means new attractive deals for Xbox Live members, and Major Nelson has good news in hand.

According to a blog post on Major Nelson, this week's deals include discounts for add-ons and games like "Call of Duty" titles and "Dragon Age: Inquisition" Deluxe Edition. For Xbox One users, "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare" Digital Pro Edition can be bought for half the price, while the Gold Edition is available with a 60 percent discount. "Call of Duty: Black Ops III" Digital Deluxe Edition, on the other hand, can be purchased at 40 percent off.

There are many other "Call of Duty" titles and add-ons that are available to buy, which means interested players who have never experienced the game can take this opportunity to give it a shot.

"Dragon Age: Inquisition" Deluxe Edition is available at a whopping 75 percent discount for Xbox One. The same goes for "NHL 17," though there are other editions that are on sale with varying price cuts as well.

For Xbox 360 users, add-ons for "Assassin's Creed III" are available at a 67 percent discount across the board. Different "Call of Duty" add-ons and games can also be purchased at a range of 40 to 60 percent off.

The discounts will only be available until June 12. Of course, the post does warn gamers that the prices may still change. Additionally, the discounts may differ depending on the buyer's region.

In other news, Microsoft has announced the June 2017 free games that come with the Xbox Games with Gold program. Only Xbox Live Gold members are entitled to them, though.

For the whole month of June, Xbox One players can play "Speedrunners" and "Phantom Dust" multiplayer DLC for free. "Watch Dogs" is available from June 16 to July 15, while "Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris" is available until June 15.

Xbox 360 players, on the other hand, have "Assassin's Creed III" and "Dragon Age: Origins" as free titles. "Assassin's Creed III" was made available on June 1 and will be free until June 15. "Dragon Age: Origins" will be available on the second half of the month, from June 16 to 30.