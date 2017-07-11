Xbox One Backward Compatibility Games List: Four 'Halo' Titles Added

(Photo: Microsoft) A promotional image for "Halo 3."

Four "Halo" titles have been added to the ever-growing Xbox One Backward Compatibility catalog, which should keep fans busy as they wait for "Halo 6."

The oldest addition in the bunch is "Halo 3," which was released for the Xbox 360 in 2007. It is the third installment in the franchise and follows the story set up in the 2001 game "Halo: Combat Evolved," whose Anniversary edition that came out in 2011 has also been added to the library.

"Halo 3," as fans of the video game series know, focuses on the interstellar war between mankind of the 26th century and an alien race known as the Covenant.

"Halo: Combat Evolved," on the other hand, was the game that started it all. The Anniversary version released for its 10th year that is coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility had improved visuals, additional features and gameplay tweaks.

Also gracing the Xbox One Backward Compatibility program is the critically acclaimed 2009 game "Halo 3: ODST," which is set during the events of "Halo 2" and has players taking on the role of United Nations Space Command soldiers known as Orbital Drop Shock Troopers or ODSTs.

The game takes players in the ruined city of New Mombasa to search for their teammates in the midst of an alien invasion. The multiplayer will see gamers take on enemy after enemy with increasing difficulty level.

The fourth and final game added to the Xbox One Backward Compatibility library is "Halo 4," which is the first in the franchise to be developed by 343 Industries. The preceding titles were handled by Bungie.

"Halo 4" allows players to take on the role of Master Chief, who, accompanied by artificial intelligence construct Cortana, battles rogue remnants of the Covenant as well as mechanical fighters from the Forerunner empire known as the Prometheans.

All the downloadable content (DLC) released for each and every one of these "Halo" titles will also be available for free.