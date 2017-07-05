Xbox One Backward Compatibility Games List: Another 'Call of Duty' Title Added

(Photo: Activision) A screenshot of "Call of Duty: Ghosts."

Another "Call of Duty" title has been added to Microsoft's ever-growing Xbox One Backward Compatibility games catalog.

Xbox One owners can now play the 2013 first-person shooter installment "Call of Duty: Ghosts" on the current-generation console.

This new Xbox One Backward Compatibility addition was quite the game-changer for the franchise when it first came out four years ago because it is the first time players take on the role of the underdog.

In the single-player campaign of "Call of Duty: Ghosts," gamers will begin the mission outnumbered and outgunned as they attempt to reclaim a fallen nation.

The multiplayer mode of the latest Xbox One Backward Compatibility entry, on the other hand, will allow players to create soldiers and explore maps with interactive elements and triggered events.

"Call of Duty: Ghosts" was also the first game to make use of the IW 5.0 engine so the title really was one for the books when it was launched to the last-generation console.

The official description for the Xbox One Backward Compatibility game addition reads:

This new chapter in the Call of Duty franchise features a new dynamic where players are on the side of a crippled nation fighting not for freedom, or liberty, but simply to survive. Ten years after a devastating mass event, America's borders and the balance of global power have changed forever. As what's left of the nation's Special Operations forces, a mysterious group known only as "Ghosts" leads the fight back against a newly emerged, technologically-superior global power.

"Call of Duty: Ghosts" is the sixth installments from the video game series to be added in the Xbox One Backward Compatibility library.

The rest are "Call of Duty 2" and "Call of Duty 3," "Call of Duty: World at War," as well as "Call of Duty: Black Ops" and "Call of Duty: Black Ops 2," being the most recent addition.